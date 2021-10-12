Adobe Photoshop for iPad adding support for camera RAW in new update

Ahead of Adobe Max 2021, Adobe has announced that Camera Raw support is coming to Photoshop for iPad.

From DNG to Apple ProRAW, users will be able to import and open camera raw files, make adjustments like exposure and noise, as well as take advantage of non-destructive editing and auto-adjustments in raw files – all on the iPad.

Camera Raw files can be easily adjusted on the go and are imported as ACR Smart Objects. This method allows users to open their edited file in Photoshop for Mac or Windows and still have access to their embedded raw file and any adjustments made to it. You can watch a demo of the new Adobe Camera Raw feature in Photoshop for iPad in the video below:

