Apple @ Work Podcast: Building a multi-cloud environment with Backblaze

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Nilay Patel from Backblaze discusses its new integration with Vultr, and why businesses should be considering a multi-cloud life.

Sponsored by Direct Mail: Bring the power of email marketing to your internal communications, with Direct Mail for Mac. Create, track, and securely send right from your desktop. Request a free trial today!

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Connect with Bradley

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: