Watch the Apple TV+ trailer for ‘The Shrink Next Door’, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Apple TV+ today released the full trailer for upcoming dark comedy drama limited series ‘The Shrink Next Door’. The series airs on November 12.

Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hayn in a supporting role, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ is based on the true story of a therapist who gets to know a (wealthy) patient, gradually crosses ethical and moral boundaries and ultimately takes advantage of him.

You may recognize the story from the popular true crime podcast of the same name. Apple will release the first three episodes of the series on November 12, with the remainder of the show premiering weekly.

Watch the trailer here:

