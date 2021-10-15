Deals: AirPods Pro $180, M1 iPad Pro up to $170 off, MagSafe Charger from $20, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best Apple deals into one convenient list for you. This time around, we are heading into the weekend with a solid price drop on Apple’s AirPods Pro at $180 , down from the regular $249. That deal also joins a new offer on the M1 iPad Pro as well as Apple’s official MagSafe Charger and some notable Twelve South accessory deals. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirPods Pro just dropped down to $180 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $249, this is among the best prices of the year, within $1 of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. While we are expecting to see AirPods 3 at next week’s event, they will more than likely be replacing or sitting alongside AirPods 2. That means AirPods Pro are still Apple’s most capable earbuds with active noise canceling built-in alongside the expected true wireless connectivity. That’s on top of a workout-ready IPX4 water-resistance rating and as much as 24 hours of battery life. You’ll also find support for Apple’s Spatial Audio streaming as well as the latest lossless streaming features. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starting from $925

VIPoutlet (97.2% positive feedback from over 334,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Apple 12.9-inch M1 128GB Space Gray iPad Pro (MHNF3LL/A, latest model) for $925.65 shipped after you apply code SPOOKY15 at checkout. Delivering a match of the Amazon all-time low, you’re looking at the best price in over a month and another chance to see what all of the fuss is about over Apple’s latest and greatest in the world of iPadOS. There are so many compelling features on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro that it’s hard to find a place to start. All of the power from the new M1 chip is sure to be a highlight for many, though the inclusion of a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is another perk.

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger now starting from $20 (Reg. $39)

A4C via eBay Daily Deals is offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $19.95 shipped in open box condition. Ships with a 30-day return period.

Verizon Wireless is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29.99 shipped once added to your cart. Down from the usual $39 going rate, today’s offer beats the competing Amazon discount by $4 in order to deliver the third-best price to date that comes within $3 of our previous mention. If you’ve been taking the new iPhone 13 for a spin over the past few weeks and are finally ready to see what MagSafe is all about, today’s offer gives you a more affordable way to get in on the savings.

New lows on Twelve South gear: BookBook Vol 2 from $56, MagSafe BookBook from $59, more

Amazon is now offering a selection of Twelve South iPad and iPhone accessories on sale. Our favorite is the BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $63.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $6 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed for Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the all-new M1, and even fits the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio with ease. There’s an interior pocket for storing papers or cables, and you’ll even find support for your Apple Pencil. Designed from full-grain genuine leather, this is one of the best ways to upgrade your iPad on-the-go experience all around. Head below for more.

