Here’s how the new MacBook Pro battery life compares to its predecessors

- Oct. 18th 2021 12:22 pm PT

0

Battery life looks like it will be strong with Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks. Now that Apple has officially revealed the 14- and 16-inch machines, let’s look at how the new MacBook Pro battery life compares to its predecessors.

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks come with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max Apple Silicon chips that are set to offer the best performance yet from the company’s portables.

But Apple didn’t trade power for decreased battery life with the new notebooks, as the combination of M1 Pro/Max and macOS offer greater CPU performance than 8-core PC laptops while using 70% less power.

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro battery life

  • The new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers 21 hours of video playback on a single charge
  • The new 14-inch MacBook Pro offers 17 hours of video playback on a single charge
  • Both new MacBook Pro models feature fast charging – 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • MacBook Pro battery life - 16-inch
  • MacBook Pro battery life - 14-inch
MacBook Pro battery life fast charge

When comparing to previous MacBook Pro notebooks, Apple says:

  • New 16-inch offers 10 hours longer video playback
  • New 14-inch offers 7 hours longer video playback

But keep in mind, these numbers appear to be against the former Intel MacBook Pro models. If you compare the new 14-inch MacBook Pro to the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it features 3 hours less battery life for video playback – 17 hours vs 20 hours.

However, no matter what you compare them to, the new MacBook Pro notebooks look like they should have phenomenal performance and battery life.

Catch up on everything Apple announced at its Unleashed event:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch screen sizes. Each model includes 2-4 USB-C ports for charging, accessories, and data transfer. Higher-end models also include the Touch Bar.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12