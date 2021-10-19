Target expanding Apple ‘shop-in-shop’ experiences ahead of holiday season

Earlier this year, Target announced that it was teaming up with Apple to launch new “Apple shopping destination” experiences in retail stores around the US. Now, Target has announced an expansion of this initiative in time for the holiday shopping season.
In a press release today, Target said that it will double the number of “Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences” from 17 stores to 36 stores ahead of the holiday shopping season. These experiences will allow customers to buy the iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more in Target retail stores.
With Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs. Guest response has been incredible since the first locations opened in February, and now even more guests can experience the Apple excitement. Best of all? The entire assortment is also available on Target.com.
As we detailed earlier this year, the Apple shopping experience at these Target stores bears design similarities to Apple’s own retail stores with bright lighting and product displays. It’s also similar to the experience currently available in many Best Buy locations.
Here are the full details on where you can find an “Apple at Target shop-in-shop” location:
Open now:
- 1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California
- 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware
- 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida
- 3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida
- 10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida
- 2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida
- 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts
- 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota
- 600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire
- 675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York
- 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania
- 150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas
- 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas
- 1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas
- 7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas
- 18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas
Coming soon:
- 10490 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida
- 325 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida
- 7795 SW 40th St., Miami, Florida
- 650 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, Florida
- 1201 County Rd. 581, Wesley Chapel, Florida
- 8151 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida
- 4795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida
- 2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, Minnesota
- 18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota
- 810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota
- 708 E Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas
- 850 Steger Towne Rd., Rockwall, Texas
- 21515 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, Texas
- 1600 W Arbrook Blvd., Arlington, Texas
- 8532 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas
- 5959 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, Texas
- 3201 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas
- 8000 Denton Hwy., Watauga, Texas
- 1801 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas
Have you visited any of the Apple shopping experiences inside Target stores? Let us know down in the comments.
