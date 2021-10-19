Target expanding Apple ‘shop-in-shop’ experiences ahead of holiday season

Earlier this year, Target announced that it was teaming up with Apple to launch new “Apple shopping destination” experiences in retail stores around the US. Now, Target has announced an expansion of this initiative in time for the holiday shopping season.

In a press release today, Target said that it will double the number of “Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences” from 17 stores to 36 stores ahead of the holiday shopping season. These experiences will allow customers to buy the iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more in Target retail stores.

With Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs. Guest response has been incredible since the first locations opened in February, and now even more guests can experience the Apple excitement. Best of all? The entire assortment is also available on Target.com.

As we detailed earlier this year, the Apple shopping experience at these Target stores bears design similarities to Apple’s own retail stores with bright lighting and product displays. It’s also similar to the experience currently available in many Best Buy locations.

Here are the full details on where you can find an “Apple at Target shop-in-shop” location:

Open now:

1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California

800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware

2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida

3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida

10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida

2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida

101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts

1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota

600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire

675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York

13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania

150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas

10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas

1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas

7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas

18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas

Coming soon:

10490 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida

325 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida

7795 SW 40th St., Miami, Florida

650 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, Florida

1201 County Rd. 581, Wesley Chapel, Florida

8151 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida

4795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida

2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, Minnesota

18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota

810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota

708 E Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas

850 Steger Towne Rd., Rockwall, Texas

21515 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, Texas

1600 W Arbrook Blvd., Arlington, Texas

8532 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas

5959 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, Texas

3201 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas

8000 Denton Hwy., Watauga, Texas

1801 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas

Have you visited any of the Apple shopping experiences inside Target stores? Let us know down in the comments.

