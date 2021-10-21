Unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds spotted in the wild courtesy of Kim Kardashian

After the “Unleashed” Apple event and announcement of the AirPods 3, 9to5Mac discovered a brand-new Beats product, Beats Fit Pro. These will be Beats Studio Buds-like earbuds more focused on iOS users and are set to be released during the week of November 1.

While we have already shown what these earbuds will look like, celebrity Kim Kardashian was spotted yesterday wearing the new Bets Fit Pro in the wild.

As shared by Just Jared in the story, “Kim Kardashian wears black leather & latest outfit while running errands,” one thing that passed unnoticed by the blog was the new Beats Fit Pro in pink, which is one of the new colors of the earbuds.

The 40-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder stepped out to attend a few meetings and run some errands on Tuesday afternoon (October 19) in Los Angeles.

With this report, we know the celebrity has been using the unreleased Beats Fit Pro for at least a couple of days. Not only that, but My Smart Price was also able to get some images of the product in the wild, as you can see below.

This is not the first time Beats has sent its unreleased products to celebrities. With the Beats Studio Buds, LeBron James and many other celebrities were spotted wearing Beats’ first wireless earbuds with ANC.

As we detailed in our full report earlier this week, Beats Fit Pro will offer up to six hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or seven hours with Adaptive EQ. Combined with the charging case, the new Beats earbuds deliver 27-30 hours of battery life. They are equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth and a built-in accelerometer to identify and reduce external noise when using the microphones.

Another thing that will differentiate these wireless earbuds from Beats Studio Buds is Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing with Apple devices. Of course, it will also feature the Hey Siri function.

