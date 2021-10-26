Apple News expands local news coverage to three new cities in the US

Apple today announced a new expansion to Apple News, an app that offers articles from multiple websites, newspapers, and magazines in one place. Now the local news experience will be available in more cities.

The local news offering in the Apple News app was first announced in 2020 for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Earlier this year, Apple expanded the local experience to Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego. The company is now expanding local news coverage to Charlotte, Miami, and Washington D.C.

Apple says Apple News editors will highlight “coverage of topics that are important to local communities, from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions.”

At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about.”

According to Apple, the local news feature will be expanded to even more cities and regions in the future, as the company does business with local publishers. Users can find a “Read Local” section in the Apple News app, which features a collection of the week’s top stories every Thursday for each specific region.

It’s worth noting that Apple News is only available in a few countries. You can check the availability of Apple’s services on the company’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: