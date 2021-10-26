MacBook Pro and AirPods in stock at many Apple Stores while some preorders see last-minute delays

- Oct. 26th 2021 8:49 am PT

0

The all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 3rd-gen AirPods, and yep, even the Apple Polishing Cloth are arriving in customers’ hands today. Many of the products are days or weeks out from shipping for online orders at this point, but many Apple Stores have stock for pickup today. Meanwhile, some early preorders are seeing last-minute delays.

If you go to order a new MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, or the new Polishing Cloth now from Apple for home delivery, you’ll see availability from days out all the way up to 10-12 weeks (for that Polishing Cloth 😂).

Interestingly though, lots of Apple Stores currently have stock of all three of those products ready for pickup. However, keep in mind for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, that won’t include custom builds. But if you’re looking for a standard model, you may have luck stopping by your local Apple Store.

Don’t forget to check stock at your nearby Apple Store online before heading in, unless you’re planning to make the trip anyway.

As it turns out, it also appears that a number of Apple customers who preordered the new MacBook Pro and who originally received delivery dates for today, October 26, are now seeing delays. One of my colleagues here at 9to5Mac experienced that.

While not ideal, you could attempt to cancel a preorder or return it when it does arrive if you’re able to pick up the model you’re looking for at Apple, Best Buy, or another retailer today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch screen sizes. Each model includes 2-4 USB-C ports for charging, accessories, and data transfer. Higher-end models also include the Touch Bar.
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12