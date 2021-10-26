MacBook Pro and AirPods in stock at many Apple Stores while some preorders see last-minute delays

The all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 3rd-gen AirPods, and yep, even the Apple Polishing Cloth are arriving in customers’ hands today. Many of the products are days or weeks out from shipping for online orders at this point, but many Apple Stores have stock for pickup today. Meanwhile, some early preorders are seeing last-minute delays.

If you go to order a new MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, or the new Polishing Cloth now from Apple for home delivery, you’ll see availability from days out all the way up to 10-12 weeks (for that Polishing Cloth 😂).

Interestingly though, lots of Apple Stores currently have stock of all three of those products ready for pickup. However, keep in mind for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, that won’t include custom builds. But if you’re looking for a standard model, you may have luck stopping by your local Apple Store.

Don’t forget to check stock at your nearby Apple Store online before heading in, unless you’re planning to make the trip anyway.

As it turns out, it also appears that a number of Apple customers who preordered the new MacBook Pro and who originally received delivery dates for today, October 26, are now seeing delays. One of my colleagues here at 9to5Mac experienced that.

While not ideal, you could attempt to cancel a preorder or return it when it does arrive if you’re able to pick up the model you’re looking for at Apple, Best Buy, or another retailer today.

