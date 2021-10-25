First 2021 MacBook Pro orders arriving to customers around the world

Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last week during its special October event. As Tuesday approaches, customers are finally having their 2021 MacBook Pro orders delivered.

The company has scheduled the official launch of the new 2021 MacBook Pro in stores for October 27. Now the first customers to pre-order it last Monday are already getting their hands on their new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. As expected, users are already sharing real-world images of these new MacBooks on Twitter.

The new MacBook Pro models have been completely redesigned and now feature more ports, an edge-to-edge 120Hz Mini-LED display, full-sized keyboard with function keys, MagSafe, and Apple’s powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Due to limited supplies and high demand, the shipping estimate for the new 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro has already slipped to late December. If you have not pre-ordered one, you may not be able to get it before Christmas.

Check out some images of the 2021 MacBook Pro orders arriving to customers below:

