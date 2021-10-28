Deals: Apple Pencil 2 hits $100, iPod shuffle AirTag case $11, $40 off Apple Watch Series 7, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are headlined by Apple Pencil 2 dropping to $100. That’s alongside the first discount on elago’s new W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case and $40 off Apple Watch Series 7. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 is an iPad must-have at $100

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $100. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $29 off. This discount comes within $1 of the all-time low set back in August.

Whether you recently picked up the new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. With a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll upgrade your digital art game, note-taking, and more.

elago’s new W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case sees first discount

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the very first discount on its new W7 iPod shuffle-inspired AirTag Case. Right now, the price has dropped to $11, delivering the best price to date on the recent release.

Having launched earlier this month with a $13 price tag, elago’s latest release arrives to protect your AirTag with a unique look reminiscent of the old-school Apple product. Inspired by the iPod shuttle, this silicone case will not only provide some extra protection against damage, but a built-in ring allows you to affix the item finder to keys, backpacks, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 sees $40 discount at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, taking $40 off to deliver new all-time lows. Seeing its first discount, the 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular model is marked down to $769 with a matching Milanese Loop band. That’s $30 off, a new all-time low, and a rare chance to save – Though you can also save on other styles right here, too.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast-charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

