Apple stops signing iOS 15.0.2, blocking downgrades from iOS 15.1

A month ago, Apple stopped signing the first public release of iOS 15, and by the middle of October, iOS 15.0.1. Now the company has just stopped signing iOS 15.0.2, which means that users who updated their devices to iOS 15.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 15.0.2.

iOS 15.0.2 was released to users on October 11 with fixes for AirTags that might not appear in the Find My Items tab, iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe that may not connect to Find My network, alongside a CarPlay fix that may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback.

A week ago, Apple released iOS 15.1 that reenabled SharePlay in FaceTime, brought ProRes video codec for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users, and added a toggle to turn on/off macro photography. Learn more about iOS 15.1 here.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 15.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 15.0.2.

