Stacktrace Podcast 160: “M1 Macintoshes”

John shares his first impressions of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and how he has been utilizing Swift’s new concurrency features to get the most out of the M1 Max. Also, Rambo’s work with Shortcuts, maintaining SwiftUI-based Mac apps, and much more.
- Using SwiftUI to build internal tools
- John’s MacBook Pro box tweet
- Swift’s new concurrency system gains backward compatibility in Xcode 13.2
- Publish
