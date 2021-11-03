Stacktrace Podcast 160: “M1 Macintoshes”

- Nov. 3rd 2021 1:52 pm PT

John shares his first impressions of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and how he has been utilizing Swift’s new concurrency features to get the most out of the M1 Max. Also, Rambo’s work with Shortcuts, maintaining SwiftUI-based Mac apps, and much more.

