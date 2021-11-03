Stacktrace Podcast 160: “M1 Macintoshes”

John shares his first impressions of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and how he has been utilizing Swift’s new concurrency features to get the most out of the M1 Max. Also, Rambo’s work with Shortcuts, maintaining SwiftUI-based Mac apps, and much more.

Accelerate app development with Firebase: Use Firebase’s backend services like Firestore, Cloud Storage, Authentication, and more to build serverless, secure apps at global scale. Get started now.

Sponsored by Survivor: Protect your iPhone 13 w/ Survivors new MagSafe collection and enter to win the iPhone 13 Pro.

Sponsored by RevenueCat: RevenueCat makes it easy to build and manage in-app purchases on iOS, Android, and the web. Learn more.

Hosts

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: