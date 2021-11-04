WhatsApp for iOS improving Status functionality for Business accounts

WhatsApp is releasing today another beta version of its app for iOS users. With this update, people will be able to view specific Business account status updates.

Version 2.21.220.17 is rolling out today for WhatsApp beta testers on iOS, and according to WABetainfo, it allows “viewing status updates directly within Business info.”

The blog explains that “after tapping the profile photo, you can choose between viewing it or the status update.” As of now, general users of WhatsApp can only find Status updates within the proper tab.

WABetaInfo notes that this change is only valid for viewing Business account status, and people can’t see status updates from personal accounts when accessing their contact info.

Status has existed in WhatsApp for a few years now. It works like Instagram Stories, which copied the famous Snapchat feature. In 2017, Facebook – now Meta – heavily pushed this feature on all its major platforms: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Currently, only Messenger has lost the ability to create and view Stories, while the company has combined Instagram and Facebook’s features.

With the latest beta of WhatsApp, released a few days ago, the company was improving PiP view:

As reported by the always-reliable WABetaInfo, version 2.21.220.15 of the app brings a new interface for picture-in-picture video reproduction, implementing a new control bar. According to the publication, “it allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode.”

