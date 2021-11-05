Apple execs set to speak on accessibility and ML/AI at Sight Tech Global event

A pair of senior Apple machine learning and artificial intelligence executives are set to speak at Sight Tech Global next month. The focus will be on accessibility, with Apple’s leaders explaining how the company “see[s] the future unfolding, especially around new experiences that will help people with vision loss.”

As reported by TechCrunch, TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino will speak with Apple’s Jeff Bigham and Sarah Herrlinger at Sight Tech Global.

Bigham is the research lead for AI/ML accessibility at Apple, as well as an associate professor of computer science at Carnegie-Mellon. He leads a team of researchers and engineers focused on advancing accessibility through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Herrlinger is Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives. She leads accessibility programs for Apple — including support for disability communities worldwide, the accessibility technologies built into all Apple hardware, software and services, as well as other initiatives that promote Apple’s culture of inclusion.

Today’s report says that Herrlinger and Bigham will speak with Panzarino about “Apple’s approach to accessible design, advances of the past year, inclusivity in machine learning research and latest approaches and future features.”

Sight Tech Global is a free virtual event that will be held on December 1 and December 2. You can register and learn more on the events dedicated website right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: