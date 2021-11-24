Spotify now trying to take on TikTok with vertical feed of music videos

We have seen several apps like Instagram and YouTube replicating the TikTok style with a vertical short video feed, and now Spotify is also joining this list. The company has been testing a new feature in its mobile app that basically adds a vertical feed of music videos that users can scroll through to find something they like.

The feature was first noticed by Chris Messina (via TechCrunch) in the beta version of Spotify for iOS, which is available on TestFlight. A new icon in the tab bar of the app takes users to a new vertical video experience where they can swipe up or down to watch short video clips.

In addition to scrolling, there’s also a like button and another one to check out information about that song. Messina believes that Spotify will take advantage of another existing feature called Canvas, which lets artists create short videos of their songs. However, not everyone seems to have liked this feature.

Introduced broadly in 2019, Canvas allows artists to create videos that accompany their music on the Spotify app. The feature had mixed reviews from users, as some reported they preferred to see just the static album art when listening to music and found the video and its looping imagery distracting. But others said they liked it.

Spotify declined to provide further details about the vertical feed of music videos, but the company confirmed in a statement that it has been “exploring the idea of a vertical video feed,” but this doesn’t mean that the feature will see the light of day for everyone.

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Chris Messina ᵍᵐ (📜,🕯️) (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

