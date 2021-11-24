Spotify now trying to take on TikTok with vertical feed of music videos

- Nov. 24th 2021 4:25 pm PT

0

We have seen several apps like Instagram and YouTube replicating the TikTok style with a vertical short video feed, and now Spotify is also joining this list. The company has been testing a new feature in its mobile app that basically adds a vertical feed of music videos that users can scroll through to find something they like.

The feature was first noticed by Chris Messina (via TechCrunch) in the beta version of Spotify for iOS, which is available on TestFlight. A new icon in the tab bar of the app takes users to a new vertical video experience where they can swipe up or down to watch short video clips.

In addition to scrolling, there’s also a like button and another one to check out information about that song. Messina believes that Spotify will take advantage of another existing feature called Canvas, which lets artists create short videos of their songs. However, not everyone seems to have liked this feature.

Introduced broadly in 2019, Canvas allows artists to create videos that accompany their music on the Spotify app. The feature had mixed reviews from users, as some reported they preferred to see just the static album art when listening to music and found the video and its looping imagery distracting. But others said they liked it.

Spotify declined to provide further details about the vertical feed of music videos, but the company confirmed in a statement that it has been “exploring the idea of a vertical video feed,” but this doesn’t mean that the feature will see the light of day for everyone.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming service that debuted in late 2008. It's the most popular music streaming service in the world with over 200 million users (as of January 2019).

About the Author