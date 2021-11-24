Here’s how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+

- Nov. 24th 2021 6:40 am PT

0

After a partnership between Apple TV+ and Peanuts kicked off in 2019 with Snoopy in Space, Apple bought the rights to the beloved Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials. While they are exclusive to Apple TV+, there are limited broadcast dates on PBS. Read on for how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas even if you don’t want to pay for Apple TV+.

After a petition to put the Peanuts holiday specials back on broadcast TV saw over 250,000 signatures last year, Apple announced A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and more would be aired on PBS. That’s been repeated for 2021.

However, the PBS broadcast was limited to just November 21 so you’ll need to watch on Apple TV+ or pick up the DVDs if you want to watch at this point. But A Charlie Brown Christmas will be aired on PBS on December 19 this year.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (and Christmas)

You can also still watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas 2

How to try Apple TV+ for free

If you’re considering an Apple TV+ subscription for extended Peanuts access, keep in mind you can get a free 7-day trial when signing up for the first time. Also, if you’ve purchased a new Apple device you may be eligible for a free year of Apple TV+.

You can sign up through the Apple TV app on any Apple device along with many TVs that now include the app from company’s like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.

For more on everything available on Apple TV+ check out our full guide and the Apple One bundle is now available that includes Apple TV+:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12