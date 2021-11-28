Report: Apple still working on multi-device charger, a future where all devices ‘can charge each other’

Despite its failed AirPower experiment a few years ago, Apple is reportedly still working on a multi-device charger for its products. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is developing a multi-device charger, as well as short and long distance wireless charging technology for its idea of a future where all major devices “can charge each other.”

This isn’t the first time Bloomberg has reported on Apple’s work developing a multi-device inductive charging solution. Back in June, the publication reported that Apple was developing a multi-device inductive charging mat as sort-of a spiritual success to the failed AirPower experiment.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that Apple is still working on this multi-device charger. This would be different than the existing MagSafe Duo, which is really just separate iPhone and Apple Watch chargers stitched together.

Apple is also continuing to work on short and long distance wireless charging solutions, Gurman says. This sort of technology is truly wireless charging, unlike the current inductive “wireless” charging technology available today.

Furthermore, Gurman says that he believes Apple “images a future” where each of its major products can charge each other. For instance, an iPhone could eventually charge AirPods or an Apple Watch:

I do think Apple is still working on some sort of multi-device charger that it intends to eventually release. There’s a reason why it planned to launch the device in the first place in 2017. I also believe Apple is working on short and long distance wireless charging devices and that it imagines a future where all of Apple’s major devices can charge each other. Imagine an iPad charging an iPhone and then that iPhone charging AirPods or an Apple Watch.

So-called reverse wireless charging has been a rumored feature for the iPhone for several years, but ultimately has not come to fruition. In theory, this would allow people to place their AirPods or Apple Watch on the back of their iPhone to charge them on the go.

What do you think of the future of Apple’s wireless charging ambitions? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: