Apple Music reveals its most played song for 2021

- Nov. 30th 2021 9:57 am PT

As the year draws to a close, Apple Music has today released its top streamed songs of the year. The most streamed song of 2021 goes to ‘Dynamite’ by K-pop superstars BTS. The most-read lyrics accolade goes to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’, which rose to prominence at the beginning of the year and was the second most streamed track.

The company also shared Top 100 charts across all songs, most-read lyrics, fitness songs and most Shazamed music (see after the jump).

Earlier today, Apple Music also announced its Artist of the Year awards.

New for this year, Apple is also publishing the Top 100 Fitness chart, which separates out workout music enjoyed across Apple Music and Apple Fitness+, Apple’s online video workout subscription service.

Apple Music’s Top 10 most streamed songs were Dynamic (BTS), drivers license (Olivia Rodrigo), For The Night (Pop Smoke), Blinding Lights (The Weeknd), Peaches (Justin Bieber), good 4 u (Olivia Rodrigo), STAY (The Kid LAROI), Dakiti (Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny), and Levitating (Dua Lipa).

The full Top 100 charts are featured below. Playlists for the Top 100 are available to stream inside the Apple Music app.

