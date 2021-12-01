Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 4 for developers

After launching the first macOS Monterey 12.1 beta at the end of October, Apple has seeded developers with macOS 12.1 beta 4. It arrives as Apple has slated the launch of Universal Control and SharePlay as coming “later this fall” for Mac with not much changing in this latest release.

macOS 12.1 beta 4 is appearing now via OTA for developers with build number 21C5045a. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

With the first macOS 12.1 beta, we saw Apple bring back SharePlay support. However, Universal Control didn’t show up in the first, second, or third beta.

According to release notes from Apple, here’s what’s new in 12.1 beta 4:

However, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices and SharePlay are both coming later this fall to the public and it looks like it is still not available to test in 12.1 beta 4.

Apple also released the latest macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 beta today alongside the 12.1 beta 4.

