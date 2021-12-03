Apple VP of industrial design Evans Hankey goes in-depth on Apple Watch bands

VP of industrial design Evans Hankey and VP of product marketing Stan NG go in-depth with HYPEBEAST in a new interview exploring what makes each Apple Watch band unique.

In the interview, Hankey speaks to the importance of preserving band compatibility between each generation:

Since the first Apple Watch to today’s Series 7, the interchangeability of the band has been a cornerstone of the product. […] Each time we have refined the Apple Watch’s design, we have pushed ourselves to maintain backward compatibility, which has been no small feat as the display has grown over the years.

When asked what differentiates an Apple Watch strap from a traditional watch band, Ng describes a higher goal:

One differentiator is that the innovations we make to watch bands must support the functionality of the Apple Watch. […] This ensures the watch is comfortable to wear — not too snug and not too loose — while also enabling features like all-day heart rate tracking, blood oxygen readings, and on-wrist detection that allow you to use Apple Pay or unlock your iPhone securely without authenticating every time.

The juiciest parts that Apple Watch aficionados will appreciate the most is a band-by-band breakdown that Evans provides:

The Clover Solo Loop is without a doubt the most simple and most ambitious watch band we have made. For possibly the first time in the history of watchmaking, we have eliminated all buckles, clasps, and the excess material necessary for size adjustment. […] The Braided Solo Loop shares the same fundamental architecture, but this one is created by braiding 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments around thin silicone threads and then laser cutting to ensure an exact length for a custom fit. […] This year, too, we utilized a jacquard process to integrate Nike’s classic swoosh directly into the woven band. This color combination looks particularly serious and sporty. […] And then the Leather Link is another first of its kind. The leather link is made from supple, handcrafted leather with flexible molded magnets embedded within each strap. […]

