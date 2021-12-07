Apple @ Work Podcast: Breaking down Smart Packs with Claris and iSolutions

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Matt Codling from Claris and Cris Ippolite of iSolutions join the show to talk about ECF Records Manager in Claris.

Sponsored by Mosyle: Managing Apple devices at work shouldn’t be difficult. Mosyle makes it easy.

Sponsored by Direct Mail: Bring the power of email marketing to your internal communications, with Direct Mail for Mac. Create, track, and securely send right from your desktop. Request a free trial today!

Connect with Bradley

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: