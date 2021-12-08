Apple launches redesigned website with its open source projects and others from the community

Apple today launched a redesigned version of its Apple Open Source website, on which the company provides access to open source data. The new website highlights not only Apple’s open source projects, but also those of third parties.

The new website is divided into two different sections, which are “Apple Projects” and “Community Projects.” Apple’s open source projects include the Swift programming language, the WebKit engine for web browsers, the FoundationDB database, ResearchKit and CareKit for health-related content, and Password Manager Resources.

In addition to Apple’s own projects, developers will also find third-party projects in the “Community Projects” section, which includes open source projects that are driven by organizations outside Apple but that have somehow been developed with the help of Apple engineers.

Apple currently highlights Kubernetes, Cassandra, LLVM / Clang, Spark, Netty, and Solr on its Open Source website.

Open source software is at the heart of Apple platforms and developer tools. Apple works with developers around the world to create, contribute, and release open source code. Many Apple products and services are built on open source software. Explore some of the projects we lead and contribute to below.

In addition to open source projects, Apple also publishes the open source code used in the company’s own software such as macOS, iOS, Developer Tools, and X Server products. While developers can find such code on GitHub, the new website makes it easier to find them by category or version.

The new website can be accessed at opensource.apple.com.

