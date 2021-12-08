Apple raises App Store prices in Turkey following local currency crash

Apple last month suspended its sales in Turkey due to the economic crisis that led the local currency to crash with high inflation. Although the company has now resumed sales in the country, prices for Apple products have been raised there – and now the same will happen to App Store prices.

The company confirmed today on its Apple Developer website that it will soon raise App Store prices in Turkey. Apple gives no details about the change other than mentioning that it was made due to “taxes or foreign exchange rates change.”

When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store in certain regions and/or adjust your proceeds. In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Turkey. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers.

In just one day, the Turkish lira lost 15% of its value against the US dollar, which caused Apple to suspend sales in the country. After sales were resumed, Apple Store prices were increased by 25%.

Apple provides a document with all the new prices for Turkey, and developers can manage the prices of their apps via the App Store Connect portal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: