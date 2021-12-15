9to5Mac Daily: December 15, 2021 – Apple removes CSAM references, NSO Group seeks funding, macOS 12.1 installer fixes, and Disney+ adds SharePlay over FaceTime
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases long-awaited Swift Playgrounds 4 with the ability to create apps using iPad
- AWS outage hits West Coast as Twitch, PlayStation, Slack see problems [Update: Fixed]
- Disney+ expands watch together feature to work with FaceTime using SharePlay
- Apple quietly removes all references to CSAM scanning
- After US ban and Apple action, Pegasus spyware maker NSO running out of cash
- Some users are not seeing the macOS Monterey 12.1 update on M1 Macs [Update: Fix in the comments]
