Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch SE from $229, 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $150 off, more

Heading into the weekend, we’re tracking a $50 Apple Watch SE discount to pair with the ongoing Series 7 sale. That’s alongside 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $150 off as well as a Best Buy flash sale live through the end of the weekend. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 with this Apple Watch SE discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch SE models starting at $229 shipped for the 40mm GPS model. Normally fetching $279, today’s offer marks the second-best price we’ve seen, coming within $10 of the all-time low set on Black Friday. You can also save $50 on the 44mm GPS style, which drops to $259.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, the Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7 but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission is the lack of a blood/oxygen sensor.

Or just go save $50 on the new Apple Watch Series 7, instead.

Save up to $150 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

In case you missed out on the Black Friday discount, Adorama is currently offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB model for $1,269. Normally fetching $1,399, you’re looking at the second-best price yet, at $130 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen this month. You can also save up to $150 on other models.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

Best Buy heads into the weekend with flash sale

For those who missed any of the retailer’s other sales throughout the holiday season, Best Buy is making sure there aren’t any excuses to miss locking in the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Rolling out a new 72-hour weekend flash sale, you’ll find a collection of discounts brought back from earlier on in the holiday season, including everything from the latest Apple releases to Chromebooks, smart home gear, and more.

Headlining all of the discounts, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark only the second discount to date while matching the all-time low.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation, which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

