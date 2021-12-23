Some Apple employees plan Christmas Eve walkout over working conditions

This year we’ve seen Apple employees speak out about their negative experiences at the company and advocate for change publicly in a way we haven’t witnessed before. And after forming the #AppleToo movement that picked up momentum earlier this year, the group has evolved with the latest effort being a walkout on Christmas Eve.

Spotted by Zoë Schiffer, previously organized under AppleToo, “Apple Together” shared a call to action for both Apple employees and Apple customers on Twitter this afternoon.

While a good portion of Apple’s corporate employees will be on holiday vacation on Christmas Eve/Christmas weekend, many of Apple’s retail and AppleCare employees are scheduled to work.

As shown in the image above, Apple Together is asking for better working conditions including a respectful workplace, paid sick time, protection on the frontlines, and proper mental healthcare.

While the goal is to have any and all Apple employees walkout/callout, Apple Together is also asking customers to not shop at Apple on Christmas Eve.

The group also has a website with more specifics on its mission.

Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021

