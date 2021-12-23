Discover more about your Apple Music songs with Shazam-like ‘NowPlaying’ app

Apple Music just got a new client with NowPlaying, a brand new app launched by developer Hidde Van Der Ploeg. It combines Shazam-like features but with a special twist. Head below for the details.

Recently released, with NowPlaying users can quickly discover which song is playing while letting people find out more about the music that’s on. The developer explains the benefit of the app:

Currently, you would need to know the record by heart, count grooves or look at the cover and label to know what song is playing. NowPlaying is going to tell you all we can find for the music that’s found. Like editorial notes, where the song was recorded, and even who played what instrument.

NowPlaying has some key features, such as:

Automatically detect via ShazamKit: With ShazamKit you can know exactly what music is playing, allowing the app to be a display extension of your record player or radio, and automatically switching when the song changes.

NowPlaying tells you everything the app can find for the music that's matched like editorial notes, where the song was recorded, and more.

Available for the iPhone and iPad, it just needs to connect to your Apple Music account to quickly add the songs you discover to your library. With a clean interface, it uses the colors from the album artwork to ensure the interface always matches the song’s aesthetics.

You can also use pointer and shortcut support for iPadOS, share the song’s URL with friends, search music on Discogs, hide buttons for an even more minimalistic interface, and enjoy NowPlaying in English, Dutch, Spanish, German, Italian, or Portuguese.

In the future, the app plans to add a Favorite feature so you can save songs (re)discovered, as well as add Spotify support, widgets, a tvOS companion, and an Apple Watch app.

NowPlaying is available on the App Store here for $1.99, but some lucky readers of 9to5Mac can get a promo code given by the developer himself. Here they are:

Don’t forget to share in the comment section below what you think about NowPlaying and whether you’re one of the lucky readers that got a promo code.

