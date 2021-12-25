How to buy crypto on iPhone the easy way

Learning how to buy crypto isn’t easy but Crypto.com has truly arrived stateside and has certainly become a viable option for getting into the cryptocurrency game on iPhone. As the bright red letters adorning the house of LeBron get pulled down and carried away into the annals of sports history, a new moniker is being readied to dawn its new mantle atop the former Staples Center. Tinsel Town will soon have a new set of shining bright lights across its beloved colosseum with the official unveil of sorts ahead of tip-off tonight when LeBron’s Lakers takes on Kevin Durant’s (and very much not Kyrie Irving’s) Brooklyn Nets. Some $700 million dollars later — a bag far larger than the one America’s favorite office supply store had to shell out 10 years prior — virtual currency giant Crypto.com will forcefully take its new place across the skyline in Laker nation. And its Crypto iOS app will be the mobile platform that helps propel it even deeper in to the pockets of Americans.

The Crypto takeover

Having already claimed stake in sporting venues across the globe, what is quickly becoming the biggest new player in the cryptocurrency game will begin splashing three’s from the parking lot at 1111 south Figueroa Street when Staples is overthrown by Crypto.com with the largest naming rights deal in history — I get it, but I can’t honestly believe they are keeping the “.com” here.

The latest home of the Los Angeles Lakers, constructed at a cost of $375 million or $583 million in today’s economic environment, opened back in 1999 and has only ever dawned one glowing red name — until now (or, officially speaking, by June 2022 when the full switch over is complete).

Hate it or love it, Crypto.com just spent $200 million more to plaster its name across Lakers Arena than it costed to build the thing, almost daring nay-sayers and skeptics to doubt the validity of the crypto future it is pushing with its Crypto iOS app ( use this link to get $25 bonus when you download the app), NFT-backed universes, and more it has become so successful with.

If you’re anything like me, almost hoping this confusing and arguably ridiculous crypto game would just fade away like it never happened, you can keep dreaming on your own. Folks have already been raking in enough cash to get their overpriced shoes on the same floor as LeBron, AD, and the late great Mr. Bryant — right next to Jack — for season ticket floor seats with crypto-based funds for years now. But there’s just something about the fall of that glowing red Staples sign that has just made me, and should probably make you, think twice about taking crypto currency seriously.

Keeping even a nosebleed eye on the Crypto iOS app over the last few weeks goes to show how much real money we all could have made just in the amount of time it took you drop thousands on M1 laptops and needlessly replacing your Apple handset over the Black Friday bonanza.

Just between the time of the Crypto app launching and news of the historic naming rights deal hitting the airwaves, a $20,000 investment — most folks certainly don’t have to put into what they hoped would be a passing fad — in Crypto.com’s CRO coin would have made you a cool $60,000 in profit.

Headlines of the $700 million deal and the subsequent rise in its own CRO coin paid for the entire deal overnight. This is largely due to it owning a ton of its own coin, but that could have been us (on a much smaller scale of course) with not much more than an iOS app and the knowledge to put our hard earned cash to work. Learning how to buy crypto just got a whole lot easier for me at least.





Cryptocurrency on iOS done right

Curiosity certainly killed the cat, but in this case it might turn it into a lion with a few hand gestures inside of what is essentially a free iOS app you could have placard on your new iPhone 13 Pro Max’s home screen. Little by little, or a huge re-mortgage the house level investment — players’ choice — it might be worth taking a more serious look at the incredibly simple to use Crypto app, its iOS ecosystem, and crypto currency in general if you weren’t already.

The super-easy to use app has been golden ticket for me here.







How to buy crypto with iPhone

There’s no overly complex crypto wallets to manage by comparison to some others I have briefly tested. A simple one-click buying with a debit, credit card, or bank transfer, the Crypto.com iOS app has been the easiest to understand point of entry for me thus far, essentially making what can be a mouthful of odd terminology and over-my-head banking jargon a far more digestible experience overall.

The built-in Fiat Wallet in place here, to support the aforementioned direct bank transfers, is also a particularly understandable and economic option as well. This allows for direct bank deposits that can then be moved into the Crypto.com iOS app platform with absolutely zero fees.

Speaking of which, no extra crypto gas charges — an additional purchasing fee on ton of a crypto platform’s regular price of doing business just to write your transactions to the block chain — are involved here, only the 3.5% flat fee that happens to be waived for your first 30 days.





Missions:

In the bottom tab bar within the Crypto iPhone app, you can click on the middle logo icon to find the “Missions” — a sort of fun little rewards area specific to the Crypto.com iOS platform. You can earn “Diamonds” which can be used to purchase mystery boxes which can b filled with anything from a tiny amount of CRO up to as much as $1,500. Nothing to take particularly seriously here, but you can earn one Diamond a day just by opening the Missions page and clicking the Status Check option alongside a host of other rewards options — buy or sell $20 USD cryptocurrency in a single transaction to score 20 Diamonds, etc.

Have you given the Crypto.com iOS app a try? Have any others you’re liking? Or still not sold on the crypto game in general?

