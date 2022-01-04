Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini sees $70 discount in today’s best deals, plus more

All of Tuesday’s best deals kick off with Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini for $649 at Amazon. That’s alongside a 100W USB-C GaN charger for just $39 and this collection of iPhone 12 cases from $37. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at Amazon

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $649. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at the best discount since the holiday season at $50 off. This is also quite notable in that recent shortages have had Apple’s entry-level M1 machine delayed well into the new year or out of stock in the first place. The elevated 512GB model is also discounted to $829, down from $899.

Delivering all of the power found on Apple’s other M1 machines, the latest Mac mini arrives with the most compact design of the bunch with the ability to choose your own display. It packs up to 512GB of storage as well as 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Grab a 100W USB-C GaN Charger for just $39

Monoprice is currently offering its new 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $39. Normally fetching $65, you’re looking at the first notable discount since launching at the end of last year, while delivering 40% in savings in the process.

Refreshing your entire charging setup with a compact design, Monoprice’s latest power adapter can refuel everything from a MacBook Pro to iPhone and whatever device falls in-between. Its 100W power output is spread over four ports, including a pair of USB-C slots to complement its 30W USB-A outputs. Not only is this well-equipped in the power department, but it clocks in at a fraction of the size of the competition.

Save on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe cases

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro Silicone MagSafe Case for $37 in several styles. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 23% off, while beating previous mentions by over $3. Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well.

If you’d prefer to show off the look of your iPhone 12/Pro handset but still want the benefits of actually having some protection, Apple’s official Clear Case is also on sale. Dropping to $37 at Amazon, this delivers much of the same all-time low status as above with 23% in savings attached. While still just as premium as the silicone offering above, this model sports a transparent design with built-in MagSafe support.

