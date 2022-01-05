Alpine introduces new 11 and 9-inch Halo receivers with wireless CarPlay and Lossless support

- Jan. 5th 2022 5:52 am PT

0

Alpine is out today at CES with its next-gen multimedia receivers for automobiles. The new 11 and 9-inch Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers include support for wired and wireless CarPlay/Android Auto as well as compatibility with Lossless hi-res audio.

Alpine introduced the new Halo receivers in a press release this morning with the wireless CarPlay/Android Auto and hi-res audio support being the headlining features on the new 11 and 9-inch models that have 1280 x 720 resolution displays.

In 2018, the Alpine Halo display created a new benchmark for premium dash system technology with a groundbreaking, “floating-style,” adjustable display and versatile 1-DIN chassis that can fit into virtually any vehicle. The displays added features to make the drive easy and exciting. Today, we are proud to introduce the next-generation dash technology, including both audio and visual High-Resolution specs, that take the Alpine Halo display to new heights.

For hi-res audio support, the new Halo receivers work with FLAC and APE codecs in addition to the traditional MP3/WMA/AAC formats. They also support H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video via USB.

The new Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers use a standard 1-DIN chassis and include an adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket to offer compatibility with a wide variety of vehicles for aftermarket installation.

Both of the new Halo CarPlay receivers are set to launch in February priced at $1,199.95 for the 11-inch and $999.95 for the 9-inch model.

Alpine Halo Floating Touchscreen Receiver specs:

  • 11-inch (iLX-F511) and 9-inch (iLX-F509) WXGA High Resolution Display (1280x720px)
  • Tapered display housing and silver trim for a clean, modernized fit and finish
  • Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket
  • Standard 1-DIN chassis designed to fit aftermarket ISO DIN dash kits for various vehicle applications
  • Hi-Res Audio Playback
  • Works with Apple CarPlay® (wireless and wired)
  • The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™ (wireless and wired)
  • Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming
  • SiriusXM-Ready®/ SiriusXM NGS-Ready® (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required)
  • Built-in HD Radio®
  • HDMI Input and Output
  • Aux Input
  • Dual USB Input
  • iDatalink® Maestro Connectivity
  • DVR-C320R Alpine Dash Camera Compatible (camera sold separately)
  • Media Xpander®
  • Navigation Compatible with the KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately)
  • MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/APE music playback via USB
  • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video playback via USB
  • JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer
  • Front/Rear camera inputs with distance guide display
  • KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector ready
  • Steering wheel remote control ready
  • External microphone included
  • Built-in amplifier (16-watts RMS/50 peak x 4 channels)
  • 3 preouts (True 4V)
  • 5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ (per channel)
  • 6-channel time correction
  • 24-bit DAC
  • High pass crossover/low pass crossover: Front/Rear/Subwoofer
  • CTA-2006 compliant

9to5Mac’s take

While much of what’s made Alpine’s Halo receivers popular remains the same with this year’s models, the wireless CarPlay/Android Auto upgrade is a very welcome improvement. That’s going to offer a much more seamless experience for both Apple and Android users and could be enough to convince a new wave of customers that spending $1,000+ on a retrofit for their vehicle is worth it.

Add in the new hi-res Lossless support that will woo audiophiles and just a $50 increase on the retail price from the previous models, and these new Halo receivers could be a hit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

CarPlay

CarPlay

CarPlay is a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car. CarPlay takes the things you want to do with your iPhone while driving and puts them right on your car’s built-in display.
Alpine

Alpine

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12