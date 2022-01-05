Mini-LED display shipments growing considerably as Apple embraces the technology

- Jan. 5th 2022 3:00 am PT

0

Apple in 2021 brought Mini-LED panels into its products for the first time with the introduction of the latest iPad Pro and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While OLED displays are expected to remain the most popular in the segment, the shipment of Mini-LED panels has been growing significantly as Apple embraces the technology.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) predicts in its latest report that the shipment of Mini-LED panels for tablets is expected to grow by 80% by 2022, which means 9.7 million units. The increase is even higher when it comes to Mini-LED panels for laptops, with 5 million units to be shipped – 150% more than last year.

For DSCC, Apple is the main responsible for the increase in shipments of Mini-LED displays in 2022.

After smartphones and TVs, the next big battle between LCD and OLED technologies will appear in IT applications – monitors, notebooks and tablets. […] The growth of MiniLED notebooks is expected to be even greater in percentage terms as Apple can realize a full year of sales of its MacBook Pro models.

It’s worth noting that the report doesn’t predict that Mini-LED will overtake OLED in number of shipments – at least not for notebook panels. On the other hand, more tablets are expected to adopt Mini-LED this year. Rumors suggest that the next-generation iPad Pro will feature a Mini-LED display on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Right now, the smaller model remains with an LCD panel.

The 2022 MacBook Air is also rumored to have a Mini-LED display, but the technology is unlikely to become popular in laptops due to its higher price compared to other display technologies.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mini-LED

Mini-LED

About the Author