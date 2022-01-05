Mini-LED display shipments growing considerably as Apple embraces the technology

Apple in 2021 brought Mini-LED panels into its products for the first time with the introduction of the latest iPad Pro and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While OLED displays are expected to remain the most popular in the segment, the shipment of Mini-LED panels has been growing significantly as Apple embraces the technology.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) predicts in its latest report that the shipment of Mini-LED panels for tablets is expected to grow by 80% by 2022, which means 9.7 million units. The increase is even higher when it comes to Mini-LED panels for laptops, with 5 million units to be shipped – 150% more than last year.

For DSCC, Apple is the main responsible for the increase in shipments of Mini-LED displays in 2022.

After smartphones and TVs, the next big battle between LCD and OLED technologies will appear in IT applications – monitors, notebooks and tablets. […] The growth of MiniLED notebooks is expected to be even greater in percentage terms as Apple can realize a full year of sales of its MacBook Pro models.

It’s worth noting that the report doesn’t predict that Mini-LED will overtake OLED in number of shipments – at least not for notebook panels. On the other hand, more tablets are expected to adopt Mini-LED this year. Rumors suggest that the next-generation iPad Pro will feature a Mini-LED display on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Right now, the smaller model remains with an LCD panel.

The 2022 MacBook Air is also rumored to have a Mini-LED display, but the technology is unlikely to become popular in laptops due to its higher price compared to other display technologies.

