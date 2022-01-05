RED shares new ‘INSPI(RED)’ video to celebrate 15 years of partnership with Apple

Apple last month celebrated 15 years of partnership with (RED), an organization that raises awareness in the fight against AIDS. Now the organization itself has decided to celebrate all the years working together with Apple in a new video highlighting some of their accomplishments.

Named “INSPI(RED),” the one minute video shows how Apple has been helping the organization with (PRODUCT)RED certified products all these years. Part of the proceeds from every Apple product with the color red goes to the organization in the fight against AIDS – and now against COVID-19 as well.

Apple offers a range of (PRODUCT)RED certified products, which includes not only some iPhone and Apple Watch models, but also cases, Beats headphones, and other accessories.

During their 15-year partnership, Apple and (RED) have together raised more than $270 million for the Global Fund. (RED) has also begun providing resources to reduce the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts includes testing, treatment, and protective equipment in the most affected communities.

The full video has been shared on the official (RED) YouTube channel, and you can watch it below:

It’s worth noting that, according to the organization, aid to the communities most affected by COVID-19 will continue until December 31, 2022. More details can be found on the (RED) website.

