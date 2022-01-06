Apple Design Resources updated with PNG mockups for those who don’t have Photoshop

Apple on Thursday updated its Design Resources webpage with something quite useful for designers and app developers. The company has included PNG files for almost all device mockups available on the website, which is great for those who don’t have Photoshop.

For those unfamiliar, Apple provides mockups of its devices to help designers and developers promote their apps. However, these mockups were only available as PSD files, so they could only be opened with Photoshop and a few other image editors that read this format.

Now most of the mockups offered by Apple are also available as a PNG image file, so that they can be opened and edited by almost any image editor, even the most basic ones. The update was confirmed by Apple Design Evangelist Mike Stern on Twitter.

Now when you download one of the mockups available on Apple’s website, you get both PSD and PNG versions. It’s worth noting that the PNG version comes with transparency, so you can easily edit it with the screenshot and background you want.

Unfortunately, the mockups are downloaded as a DMG file, so you cannot extract them on a Windows PC or even an iPad.

You can download these and other official Apple mockups on the Apple Developer website.

We've now added PNGs for most of the product bezels. Thanks for all the requests for versions for the most common design tools. We'll try adding more as time permits! https://t.co/ZLVNYfOq70 pic.twitter.com/mvEmDz0UG2 — Mike Stern (@themikestern) January 6, 2022

