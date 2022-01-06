Thursday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 7 $120 off, latest iPad Air $539, more

All of today’s deals are headlined by Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models at $120 off. That’s alongside the best price of the holiday season on 10.9-inch iPad Air and these Satechi USB-C hubs from $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Start 2022 by saving $120 on Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm for $629. Normally fetching $749, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $120 off as well as the first discount on this configuration. Additional models are on sale from $369 as well.

Headlined by the noticeably larger screen that makes a debut this time around, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with other notable features. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking stats, there’s heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Its added IP6X dust-resistant design lets it tag along on even more intense workouts, and the new fast charging mode supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to best price of the holiday season

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $539. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at a match of the best price this holiday season at $60 off. For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look.

It delivers much of the same form factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save on Satechi USB-C hubs from $60

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C hubs for Mac, iPad, and more headlined by the all-new Multiport MX Adapter at $160. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the first discount since launching in December with $20 in savings attached. Delivering about every port you could want to your Apple M1 workstation, Satechi’s latest is also its most capable yet.

Packed within the bus-powered design you’ll find dual 4K HDMI outputs as well as a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power passthrough. Rounding up the total number of ports to nine, you’ll find two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and micro/SD card readers. All that of course comes in a fitting aluminum house fit for Apple’s latest Macs. Shop additional Satechi USB-C deals from $60.

