Report: iPhone SE 3 to feature same iPhone 8-style design, but with 5G; redesign delayed to 2024

Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone SE in 2022. While some rumors pointed out that it could feature an all-new design, similar to the iPhone XR/11, it looks like it will remain with the same iPhone 8 look for this year.

Reliable leaker Dylandkt, that only today talked about an under-display Face ID design for the iPhone 14 and Apple still working on foldable iPhone prototypes, has now shared an update about the new iPhone SE 3.

According to Dylan, “for 2022, Apple will release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model.” In a previous tweet from January of 2021, Dylan said that the “next-generation iPhone SE will feature a Touch ID sensor that will be embedded into the power button similar to the newest iPad Air. The design of the iPhone will be similar to the iPhone 11 but with smaller display size.”

Now, the leaker updated this tweet saying the iPhone SE with a “similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024.”

Although this news won’t likely surprise many people, as Apple has been pushing some of its launches due to the pandemic and the semiconductor shortage, it’s interesting to see rumors converging.

Japanese Apple blog Macotakara as well as analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and DSCC’s Ross Young believe that Apple’s most affordable iPhone will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display with the iPhone 8-like design. Now, Dylan also corroborates with these analysts.

According to Macotakara and Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone SE 3 will see a spec bump, as it’s expected to feature the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13 line. Another thing that all rumors agree on is support for 5G connectivity.

If you want to know everything expected about this new iPhone, don’t forget to check out our recent coverage below:

What do you think about Dylan’s report? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

*Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: