Apple’s new tvOS app lets studios preview their content on Apple TV ahead of release

Apple this week quietly released a new tvOS app on the App Store called “Apple Partner Media Review.” This, however, is not an app aimed at regular users. Instead, it helps studios review their video content on an Apple TV.

As briefly described by the company on the app’s page, Apple Partner Media Review was created with studios and encoding houses in mind. The app basically lets providers of movies and TV shows check their content with all the details directly on Apple TV prior to publication.

One of the key features of the app includes approving or rejecting HDR content and iTunes Extras for movies to be released on the iTunes Store (which is now integrated into the Apple TV app).

You can read the official description of the app below:

Apple Partner Media Review allows studios and encoding houses to review their video content on an Apple TV prior to publication. A provider can easily browse through their media library and play the content directly in the app. The provider can either approve or reject HDR and iTunes Extras content in the app. Use of app requires an iTunes Connect ID with appropriate role access.

If you work as a media content provider, Apple Partner Media Review can be downloaded for free on the tvOS App Store.

