Dutch regulators to vet Apple’s plan for App Store third-party payments as details remain murky

Over the weekend, Apple announced that it will allow developers of dating apps in the Netherlands to use alternative payment systems other than its own In-App Purchase system. This announcement from Apple came in response to new regulations in the Netherlands. Now, the government says that it will need to vet Apple’s proposed to changes to make sure they comply with those regulations.

As reported by Reuters, the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets announced in a statement today that it will now “asses whether Apple’s response is adequate.” As part of this process, the ACM will meet with dating app developers, “among other interested parties,” to discuss the implementation of Apple’s proposed changes.

Of course, something important to remember is that Apple’s announcement was relatively vague. While the company confirmed that it will launch two special entitlements for developers looking to use external payments systems, it also said that it will charge a commission on these purchases.

One of the new entitlements will allow developers to use a third-party payment system within a dating app on the Netherlands storefront. The second will allow developers to include an in-app link directing users to a website you own or are responsible for to complete a purchase.

Today’s statement from the ACM in the Netherlands seems to imply that regulators aren’t sure that these new entitlements will do enough to bring Apple into compliance with rulings in the country, which are focused on the “unreasonable conditions” of the App Store in its current form.

Ideally, Apple will provide more details on the changes coming to the App Store in the Netherlands sooner rather than later. The implementation of these entitlements, including the commission Apple still plans to collect, could provide a look at how Apple could respond to antitrust concerns in other countries as well.

