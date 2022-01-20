Apple shares new iPhone 13 ads highlighting its durability, battery, and cameras

Apple is back with new iPhone 13 advertisements that highlight some of its features, such as the durability of Ceramic Shield glass and the longer battery life. The company also shared a short film shot entirely with an iPhone 13 Pro in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The first ad is called “Run Baby Run” and shows a baby running around the house and banging and dropping an iPhone 13 everywhere. Unsurprisingly, nothing happens with the iPhone.

iPhone 12 was the first iPhone to have Ceramic Shield glass, which is made of nanoceramic crystals in order to make it more resistant to accidental damage. Since the iPhone 13 also features Ceramic Shield glass, it comes as no surprise that the company is once again promoting the feature.

The second ad, which is named “Doin’ Laps,” promotes the longer battery life of the iPhone 13 models. It features a child riding around on a bicycle all day while filming everything with the iPhone. At the end of the day, the iPhone is still turned on and recording, suggesting that the smartphone has an all-day battery.

The songs used in the ads are “I Look Good” by O.T. Genasis and “Chitty Bang” by Leikeli47. You can watch them below:

Chinese New Year film

In addition to the two new iPhone 13 spreads, Apple has also shared a 23-minute short filmed entirely with the iPhone 13 Pro. The film features the “story of a father, a son and a forgotten village with an out-of-this-world dream.” It was created by director Zhang Meng in celebration of the Chinese New Year, which is now the Year of the Tiger.

The company also shared a 3-minute making-off that shows how “The Comeback” was shot with the iPhone 13 Pro. The videos were filmed in Chinese but they have English subtitles. You can watch both videos below:

