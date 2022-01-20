TikTok testing paid subscriptions, Instagram rolling out new Remix features

Instagram and TikTok continue to compete with each other in near-tandem. The same week that Instagram announced it has started to test a paid subscriptions feature with certain creators, TikTok has now confirmed that it, too, is testing a similar feature.

Meanwhile, Instagram is expanding its TikTok-style Remix feature to all videos on the platform. Head below for your daily dose of social media back and forth…

First, as reported by The Information, TikTok says that it is testing support for paid subscriptions, though it declined to elaborate any further. Currently, TikTok supports letting users give tips to creators, but subscriptions would create a new recurring revenue opportunity as well.

TikTok is testing the idea of allowing its creators to charge subscriptions for their content, a spokesperson told The Information. The TikTok spokesperson declined to elaborate on tests to extend those types of direct payments to regular subscriptions, which haven’t been previously reported.

As the report points out, it will be particularly interesting to see how TikTok implements this feature given its popular For You page algorithm that presents users with content without requiring them to follow any specific or individual creators.

Meanwhile, Instagram is expanding its Remix feature that it first launched last year exclusively for Reels. According to a report from Engadget, you no longer need to use Reels to create these TikTok-style collaborative Remix videos on Instagram. Instead, you’ll now find a new “remix this video” option in the three-dot menu for all videos on the platform.

That being said, you’ll still need to share the final product through Reels:

The social network has expanded its remix feature to let you make collaborations and similar reworks from any video on Instagram. So long as the video was released after the update, you can choose “remix this video” from the three-dot menu to create your response to the clip. You’ll still need to share the result through Reels, but you’ll also have the same editing tools to create collaborations, voiceovers and effects.

Instagram is also rolling out new features for livestreams, including the option of “highlighting your next Instagram Live broadcast on your profile, giving viewers an easy way to set a reminder.”

The new Instagram features are rolling out starting today, but as usual, they might take some time to hit every account.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: