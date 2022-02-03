PSA: Bug in macOS 12.3 beta causes Finder to repeatedly show ‘file can’t be found’ alert

If you’ve been seeing multiple Finder error messages on your Mac recently, you’re not alone. Although macOS Monterey 12.3 beta comes with some great new features, it has also been causing the Finder to repeatedly show an alert message to users.

The alert, which reads “The file can’t be found,” has been annoying some users of the latest beta version of macOS Monterey. Luckily, there’s no reason to be worried since the bug doesn’t affect the files stored on your Mac.

The reasons behind the error message are unknown, but 9to5Mac has noticed that the alerts appear after the Mac goes into Sleep mode for long periods of time. When the user wakes up the computer, Finder shows the error message.

Of course, users who install beta software should always know that it may not work as expected, which includes having bugs like this one – but some people may think that the bug is related to a serious problem, which is not the case.

Until Apple releases a new beta version of macOS Monterey 12.3, the only thing you can do is close all messages and continue using your Mac. If there are many messages on the screen, reloading the Finder by right-clicking on the Dock icon with the Option key held down will close them all.

And if you haven’t installed macOS Monterey 12.3 beta yet, you should wait for the next update with a fix for this bug.

macOS Monterey 12.3 brings multiple new features to the Mac operating system such as support for updating AirPods firmware, Universal Control, iCloud Keychain enhancements, and a new API for improving screen capture in third-party apps.

The update is now available for developers and beta users, while the official release is expected this spring.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: