DigiTimes: Entry-level M2 MacBook Pro slated to launch in early March

On the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning a new entry-level M2 MacBook Pro for some time this year. Now, industry sources inside a supply chain believe the company will launch this new Mac in early March, potentially during Apple’s rumored event.

According to a paywalled story by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple plans to launch this M2 MacBook Pro as soon as early next month.

Apple reportedly will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE and iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips, leading MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to satisfy increasing demand for Mac series, the sources continued.

While analysts already reported Apple’s plans regarding an event to launch a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and a new Mac, DigiTimes believes that this new Mac is going to be the entry-level M2 MacBook Pro.

In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman gave a few tidbits about this Mac, saying it will lose the Touch Bar as the 2021 MacBook Pro did, but won’t feature a miniLED display or ProMotion technology. That said, this computer would feature the rumored M2 processor, which will be an evolution compared to the M1, but less powerful than the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

By less powerful, it means this Mac is likely going to support up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD, different from the other chips that can handle up to 64GB of RAM.

9to5Mac’s Take

What makes 9to5Mac take this report with a grain of salt is that Apple is planning lots of products with the M2 processor. As reported by Gurman, there’s a new 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini, and revamped MacBook Air coming with this chip.

Not only that, but Apple is likely to announce an M2 iPad Pro later this year, but with the company readying this entry-level M2 MacBook Pro for early March, that would kind of kill the vibe of a revamped MacBook Air with a brand-new processor.

And with Apple still suffering from supply constraints, it’s less likely that the company will already unveil all of these Macs in the rumored March event.

One thing is for sure: whether this Mac will launch, we’ll know in a month, as the March event is rumored to occur on March 8.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: