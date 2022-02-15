BBEdit for Mac updated with new Shortcuts actions and multiple Notebooks

Popular code and text editor BBEdit was updated on Tuesday with multiple new features. Version 14.1 of the macOS app brings new Shortcuts actions and adds support for multiple Notebooks.

The app’s Notes system has been improved to support multiple Notebooks. In previous versions of the app, notes were stored in a single Notebook, but now BBEdit users can separate their notes into different Notebooks, which is useful for those working on multiple projects.

Image files are discoverable in disk browsers and projects, and users can now remove image metadata directly from BBEdit.

Another welcome addition to BBEdit is the support for Shortcuts actions. Right now, there are two of them: “Create Text Document” and “Create Note.” As expected, users can create multiple automated workflows using these actions.

Clearly, the Notes system introduced in BBEdit 14 really scratched an itch,” said Rich Siegel, founder and CEO of Bare Bones Software, Inc. “The feedback received was overwhelmingly positive and people wanted more. Multiple Notebooks provides the means for staying organized, and other features let you clean as you go. Shortcuts users often need their text to land somewhere, so our new actions make that happen.

In addition to new features, the developers have fixed bugs and made several optimizations with the 14.1 update, which should make the experience of working with BBEdit smoother and more fluid.

BBEdit works with macOS Mojave and later, but some features (such as integration with Shortcuts) require macOS Monterey. License prices can be found on BBEdit’s website – and it’s worth noting that there’s a free trial available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: