This AirPods Max case is actually protective without sacrificing the smarts

If you don’t feel like spending $980 for a Gucci’s AirPods Max case, INTELLI just launched a more competitive Beats-like case for Apple’s premium headphone and that actually puts the product in the ultra-low-power mode.

According to the company, this CarryOn case is compact, ultra-thin, and features a built-in magnetic divider.

CarryOn is a tough case made from water resistant woven nylon with a rigid inner liner and equipped with a built-in handle and zipper for all round protection inside and out. Inside, the soft inner lining protects the AirPods Max from bumps and drops and even scratches thanks to its gentle lining of micro-fibre. With the included Cable Caddy, charging cables and other small necessities are also able to be housed and protected.

With a more protective approach, this CarryOn case has two similarities with Apple’s standard case: You can carry the product as a purse and also put the AirPods Max to rest thanks to the built-in magnetic divider.

This is another option from Gucci’s and WaterField’s cases. INTELLI’s CarryOn case is available now for $39.99, but the company is offering a $10 discount on its official website here.

