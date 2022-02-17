Apple stops signing iOS 15.3, blocking downgrades from iOS 15.3.1

Following the release of iOS 15.3.1 earlier this month, Apple on Thursday stopped signing iOS 15.3 for all iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models. This means that users can no longer downgrade their devices to iOS 15.3.

iOS 15.3 was released on January 26 to all users with an important security patch that fixed a vulnerability found in the Safari web browser. The vulnerability let websites access URLs visited by a user and even obtain the user’s Google ID and related personal data.

On February 10, Apple released iOS 15.3.1 with another security patch for WebKit. The update also fixed an issue that could cause Braille displays to stop responding.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 15.3.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 15.3. Users running the iOS 15.4 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 15.3 either.

