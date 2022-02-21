Yoink drag-and-drop shelf utility for Mac enhanced with clipboard history widget and browser

Yoink, the popular drag-and-drop app for Mac, launched version 3.6.5 today. This update brings notable improvements to your Yoink clipboard.

Yoink is an improved drag-and-drop tool to simplify the process of moving your files within your Mac workspace. It creates a temporary “shelf” for your files in which you can move around between windows and apps. When dragging files from Finder, your Yoink shelf fades to the edge of the screen, allowing you to drag. By freeing your mouse, you can more easily transport your content to its destination.

Check out our video tutorial on Yoink for Mac from 2016.

What’s new on Yoink for Mac

Clipboard history is back on macOS 11 Big Sur and newer. There’s an all-new widget that allows you to re-copy previously copied items. You can also send a copied item to your shelf and pin copied items so they will not disappear. The new clipboard browser lets users reveal any hidden items and organize previous file copies. There is also a Siri shortcut to revive previously removed content.

There are a bunch of new improvements and bug fixes, too. When pasting images from the clipboard, they now default to PNG rather than TIFF. Image files that are HEIC, HEIF, or TIFF now offer JPEG and PNG data in order to broaden compatibility.

Important to note that v3.6.5 increases the minimum system requirements for macOS 10.10 Yosemite to macOS 10.12 Sierra.

Yoink is native on both M1 and Intel Macs. Don’t yet have Yoink for Mac? There’s a 30-day free trial. It costs $8.99 after that. Yoink also runs on iPhone and iPad.

