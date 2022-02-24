Tumblr now offers subscription to remove ads from its app and website

The social network and microblogging platform Tumblr announced on Thursday that its users can now pay to remove advertisements when browsing blogs and posts. Those who pay the subscription will no longer see advertisements when using the social network on the web or through the mobile app.

As announced by Tumblr Staff, users will find a monthly subscription of $4.99 and an annual subscription of $39.99 (with a 33% discount) to remove advertisements from the platform. Of course, the feature is optional and users who don’t want to pay will be able to continue using Tumblr for free with ads.

As of today, you can set up ad-free browsing on your personal desktop computer, from anywhere in the world, and then enjoy the same effervescent Tumblr you know and love (yes, including mobile) without the interruption of ads.

As noted by The Verge, Tumblr founder David Karp has always opposed showing advertisements on the social network. However, after the company was sold in 2013, it introduced ads as a way to generate revenue.

While the announcement shows Tumblr is still committed to supporting its users, it may now be too late. The social network has been rapidly losing users after it banned adult content on the platform. Luckily for those who still use and love the social network, they can now have an ad-free experience.

If you’re an iOS user, you can get the Tumblr app for free on the App Store.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: