Apple Search Ads have been suspended on the App Store in Russia until further notice

- Mar. 7th 2022 1:52 pm PT

0

A source tells 9to5Mac that Apple has “no plans to shutdown the App Store in Russia.” However, it is disabling search ads for the time being. Apple Search Ads is a tool for customers to discover apps relevant to them while browsing the App Store

In an email from Apple to developers, it says that all Apple Search Ads campaigns running on the App Store in Russia are currently on hold.

No new campaigns will be eligible to run on the App Store in Russia for the duration of the suspension. When the suspension will end is highly unknown.

Apple has already made a number of moves in an effort to stand against the Russian invasion. Last week, Apple ceased product sales in Russia and pulled two popular apps from the App Store. The Cupertino company is also matching employee donations to Ukraine on a 2:1 ratio and taking donations on its website and App Store.

