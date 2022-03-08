Goodbye, 27-inch iMac; hello Mac Studio and Studio Display — Apple discontinues all-in-one

Two things happened at the conclusion of today’s Apple event. John Ternus teased one more Mac with Apple silicon coming (the Mac Pro) while omitting the 27-inch iMac. Then Apple removed the 27-inch iMac from its online shop without notice.

Apple replaced the 21.5-inch iMac running on Intel last year with the 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip and all-new design. Apple also discontinued its iMac Pro, a 27-inch iMac variant with Xeon class Intel chips inside. Now the Intel version of Apple’s 27-inch iMac has met the same fate.

In its place is the new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor. While you lose the convenience of an all-in-one desktop, the replacements start at $1999 and $1599, respectively.

Perhaps that’s the bigger news of the day, however, with Apple re-entering the consumer-priced display market. Its 27-inch 5K monitor is roughly what Mac users have wanted for years instead of the LG 5K UltraFine product, but better late than never, right?

Shifting from an all-in-one 27-inch iMac to a standalone 27-inch display that can be paired with the more affordable Mac mini or any other Mac notebook or desktop isn’t so bad. And how much should we read from John’s line and today’s product discontinuation, anyway? The reliable Mark Gurman still expects an Apple silicon iMac Pro product in the future.

