Apple dominates global share of smartphones as iPhone takes 7 out of 10 spots in 2021

Once again, Apple has been a leader in the global share of top smartphones in 2021. New data from Counterpoint shows iPhone among seven out of the top 10 smartphones worldwide last year. On the list, Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi were the only brands to make the top 10. Xiaomi took two spots while Samsung took one.

More than 4,200 active smartphone models were available on the global market last year. The top five in 2021 were from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, taking 2.9% of the global share. The other smartphones in the top five were the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11.

This is quite the accomplishment for the iPhone 13 to take the third spot as it just released in September. According to Counterpoint, it was the “best-selling model in Q4 2021, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro.” Apple users want the latest models and it shows.

The iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 13 Pro Max made the list too at numbers eight and nine, respectively.

The top three models – the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 – accounted for 41% of Apple’s total sales. Carrier deals and demand for 5G upgrades pushed these models to high-ranking spots. This is especially true for iPhone 12 as it was the first iPhone to release with 5G.

It’s no surprise that Apple had some of the top smartphones in 2021. Previous data from Counterpoint also shows that despite supply chain issues, Apple dominated the smartphone market share in the US last year. Its popularity even rose in China during Q4 2021.

Do you own one of the top smartphones from 2021?

Has any of the data surprised you? Did you buy one of these iPhones last year? I know I did. Let us know in the comments.

